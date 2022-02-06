COVID hospitalizations down 61% at LVMC

Hospitalizations are down 61% at Lompoc Valley Medical Center in Lompoc, since two weeks ago during the peak of the Omicron wave, when hospitalizations at LVMC were at 23 with 4 in the ICU.

“The other hospitals in the county peaked a week or so before LVMC, but have declined significantly from their respective peaks, as well,” said Dr. Steve Poplins, CEO at LVMC.

Overall, in Santa Barbara County there were 108 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15 of those receiving ICU care, according to Friday’s numbers.

“Two weeks ago, there were approximately 150 Covid hospitalized patients. This represents a 28% decrease in Covid hospitalized patients,” said Dr. Popkins.

While the number of hospitalizations decreased the number of patients receiving ICU care remained the same at 15. Of the 108 Covid hospitalized patients, only 9 are at LVMC, with 2 of them receiving ICU care.

The hospitalizations are down from Jan. 21, when the number stood at 149, with ICU patients holding steady at 15. Hospitalizations were even lower on January 7th, at 75 with ICU patients down to 8, these numbers are from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

“It appears that COVID hospitalizations are continuing to decline, but at a slower pace. The typical pattern in the county has been a fairly steep decline in hospitalizations, followed by a 1-2 week plateau period where the numbers go up or down a little, followed by another more significant decline. However, as they say, past performance is no guarantee of future results,” said Dr. Popkins.

In Santa Barbara County, 70.8% of the eligible 5-and-over population is fully vaccinated and 66.6% of the entire county (all ages) is fully vaccinated. Prediction data for Southern California including Santa Barbara County showed the amount of time it took for the previous two COVID-19 peaks to reach the “trough,” which is where cases were at their lowest point and maintained very near that point. Following each peak it took approximately 60-70 days to reach the trough.

In southern California the peak of the Omicron wave occurred during the first to second week of January. According to the prediction model, the region should reach the trough by approximately mid-March.

