COVID numbers down

There continues to be a high level of coronavirus transmission in the community, although reported numbers of COVID-19 cases are coming down, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Over the last seven days, the weekly average of reported PCR-confirmed cases has decreased by 16%. The department noted this is an underreporting of cases in Santa Barbara County, given increased rapid antigen home testing that is often not reported to the Public Health Department.

There have been two deaths reported over the last week.

COVID-19 community levels have increased to medium in Santa Barbara County according to CDC definitions. (covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=California&data-type=CommunityLevels&list_select_county=6083).

This reflects new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 related hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been increasing, although ICU admissions have been low.

