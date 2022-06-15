COVID numbers updated at county jails

SANTA BARBARA/SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has updated numbers for COVID-19 cases related to the outbreaks that were discovered in late May at the jails in Santa Barbara and near Santa Maria.

The Main Jail in Santa Barbara has now seen 37 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 19 inmates have recovered, and 18 cases remain active, said Robert Minter, sheriff’s adjutant. Of the 37 cases, nine inmates reported being symptomatic, and the other 28 were asymptomatic.

At the Northern Branch Jail, there’s now a total of 14 COVID-19 cases, Mr. Minter said. Of those, 10 inmates recovered, one inmate was released, and three active cases remain at the facility near Santa Maria.

None of the COVID-positive inmates in this outbreak require hospitalization, nine inmates have reported being symptomatic, and five are asymptomatic.

— Dave Mason