COVID numbers updated at county jails

SANTA BARBARA/SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has updated numbers for COVID-19 cases related to the outbreaks that were discovered in late May at the jails in Santa Barbara and near Santa Maria.

The Main Jail in Santa Barbara has now seen 50 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 19 inmates have recovered, and 31 cases remain active, said Robert Minter, sheriff’s adjutant. Of the 50 cases, 11 inmates reported being symptomatic.

At the Northern Branch Jail, there’s now a total of 14 COVID-19 cases, Mr. Minter said. Of those, 13 inmates recovered, and one inmate was released from the facility near Santa Maria.

Mr. Minter said there are now no active COVID-19 cases at the Northern Branch Jail.

During the outbreak, none of the Northern Branch jail’s COVID-positive inmates required hospitalization, Mr. Minter said.

Nine of the 14 inmates reported being symptomatic.

— Dave Mason