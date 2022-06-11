COVID numbers updated at county jails

Twenty-six COVID-19 cases are associated with the Main Jail outbreak that started May 25 in the west housing module at the facility in Santa Barbara.

Eighteen inmates recovered. Eight cases remain active, according to an update Friday by Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

She said one of the COVID-19 positive inmates in this outbreak required hospitalization and has since been cleared for return to the facility. Eight inmates have reported being symptomatic, and 18 are asymptomatic.

Elsewhere, 14 COVID-19 cases have been reported at the county’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria. Those are in Housing Unit E.

One inmate was released, six inmates recovered and seven cases remain in the facility, Ms. Zick said. None of the COVID-positive inmates in this outbreak require hospitalization. Nine inmates have reported being symptomatic, and five are asymptomatic.

As COVID-19 positive inmates are identified, they are moved into an area of the facility that has negative pressure cells. The remainder are placed together in small groups (cohorts) and isolated from other inmates and monitored by Wellpath for symptoms, Ms. Zick explained.

— Katherine Zehnder