COVID outbreak at jail

There’s a total of 22 COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak that was discovered May 25 at Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

And there’s a total of 14 COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak discovered May 28 at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria.

That’s according to a news release Monday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

At the Main Jail, 12 inmates have recovered, and 10 cases are active. One of the COVID positive inmates in this outbreak required hospitalization. Four inmates have reported being symptomatic, and 18 are asymptomatic, said Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

At the Northern Branch Jail, six inmates recovered, one inmate was released, and seven cases remain at the jail. None of the COVID-positive inmates in this outbreak require hospitalization. Nine inmates have reported being symptomatic, and five are asymptomatic.

All staff, both professional and sworn, who work in positions that have direct inmate contact, are regularly tested and are required to wear an N95 mask while working, Ms. Zick said.

— Dave Mason