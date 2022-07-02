COVID reports restructured

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has restructured the COVID numbers report. It no longer breaks down cases by city.

Over the last seven days, the test positivity has increased 7%, and the weekly average of reported PCR confirmed cases has decreased by 11%. This is an underreporting of cases in Santa Barbara County, given increased rapid antigen home testing that are often not reported to the Public Health Department.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been increasing, and ICU admissions began to rise. One death was reported over the last week.

If you were exposed to COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms, the health department encourages you to get tested to see if you are eligible for antiviral treatment available across the county.

The Public Health Department strongly recommends wearing a highly protective mask (KN95 or 95) in public indoor settings.

— Katherine Zehnder