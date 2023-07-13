Cowboy Ball back for 13th year

COURTESY ILLUSTRATION

The Cowboy Ball is set for Aug. 26 at Foxen Canyon Ranch.

The Cowboy Ball at Foxen Canyon Ranch returns to Los Olivos this summer to raise funds for low-income students in the area.

The ball enters its 13th year on Aug. 26. People around the county are invited to join for dinner, live music, horseback riding demonstrations and an auction.

“I see the difference this program makes every day with our students, and as a volunteer, I am privileged to help such a worthy cause,” said Board President Vicki Wedmore. “As a horse owner, I truly see how wonderful and unique therapeutic horses are and how much good they do for adults and children in this community.”

Chef Brett Stephen of High on the Hog will prepare a top sirloin dinner accompanied by local wine and a selection of local beers from Figueroa Mountain Brew Co. Live music will be played by Christina Barnes and David Ochoa.

Auction items include a Hollister Ranch beach horseback ride for six. Several cakes will also be auctioned off, including treats from the Baker’s Table, It’s the Sweet Stuff, New Frontiers, Patti Bakes, and Solvang Bakery.

Proceeds let the nonprofit provide scholarships to low-income students, continue to provide services to those in the community with mental or physical challenges, help fund the cost of the herd, and help keep the facility running smoothly.

Tickets for the Cowboy Ball event are $150. For tickets and event details, visit www.syvtherapeuticriding.org/events.

— Liam Hibbert