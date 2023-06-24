Cowboy Junkies to perform at Lobero

HEATHER POLLOCK PHOTO

Cowboy Junkies have recorded their 26th album, “Such Ferocious Beauty.”

The Toronto band Cowboy Junkies will perform July 21 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Cowboy Junkies are known for their mix of country, folk, rock and jazz. First formed in Toronto in 1985, the five-person band celebrates its 26th album — “Such Ferocious Beauty “ — with this concert.

The band’s new album, “Beauty,” is a rumination on aging, losing parents, facing mortality and creating space for your life in the midst of the ruin that comes from merely living.

To purchase, go to Lobero.org or call the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

— Liam Hibbert