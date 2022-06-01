Cox adds Jewish Life TV

Cox launched Jewish Life TV Tuesday on its cable system on the South Coast and elsewhere in the nation.

The new channel is on Channel 129, according to a Cox channel guide for the Santa Barbara area.

In a news release, Cox described JLTV as the “the nation’s largest and most robust English language, Jewish-themed television network.”

“It is a powerful statement that at this critical time, Cox Communications is leading the charge in supporting diverse voices by signing a national affiliation agreement with Jewish Life Television,” said Brad Pomerance, JLTV’s senior vice president of programming.

Cox said JLTV will feature news and entertainment related to the Jewish community in the U.S. and around the world.

— Dave Mason