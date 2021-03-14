COX, Jerry Wayne

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at home with his beloved dog Trooper by his side. Jerry died at 83, predeceased by his wife and the love of his life Betty in 2008.

Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his children Rosemary McClintock, David Cox, Brian Cox, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren as a lighthearted, easy-going father and grandpa who loved hanging out with family. Vacations and outings always included camping, RVing, and houseboating. Jerry was full of love and laughter with stories from picking cotton, hunting and fishing, hot-rodding and the Air Force. Good times! To his grandkids he was “Gramps,” The Man, The Myth, The Legend! When the call went out for BBQ or cocktail hours, that was the place to be. Jerry had a successful construction company for 50 years.

Jerry was a simple man blessed by God with everything he ever wanted and everything he ever needed. May God continue to bless him with eternal peace, happiness and all the splendors of heaven.