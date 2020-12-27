of Santa Barbara, 1944 – 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Howard Coy (Larry Coy) on December 18, 2020, at The Californian of Santa Barbara, where he had lived for several years. Larry was 76 years old.

Larry leaves his loving children, Adriana (Tim) Stavish, Matthew (Dani) Coy and Amy Lee Coy (John, dec.) Bardi; his former wife and longtime friend Susan Scolastico; his grandchildren, Anthony Coy (Aubry), Bradley Coy (dec.), Dylan Stavish, Allison Stavish, and Bennett Coy; his great-grandson, Alexander Coy; and his sister, Cathy (Don, dec.) Adams and her two daughters, Laura and Heather.

Larry´s family would especially like to thank the wonderful staff of The Californian of Santa Barbara skilled nursing facility, where he was kindly cared for in the last years of his life until his passing.

Larry was a kind, caring, and creative man, known for his innovative ideas, sense of humor, and ability to weather difficult situations with grace. He was much loved and will be very missed by friends and family. The family would like to invite everyone who knew Larry to visit his memorial website at

https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/LarryCoy to view photos and share memories.