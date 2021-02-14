COYNE, Roberta

June 10, 1940 – February 6, 2021

Roberta Ann (Barry) Coyne was born June 10, 1940 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to parents Wilbur and Marie Barry. She passed away peacefully at the age of 80 with her family at home in Santa Barbara after a short battle with cancer. She graduated from Natick High School and Chandler School for Women in Boston, MA.

Roberta met the love of her life, Paul H. Coyne Sr. at St. Zepherin’s Church in the youth choir. She grew up in a large, loving family and had a special connection to her sisters Joanmarie (Gorman) and Cheryl (Almeida) and her twin brother Bill Barry. Marrying at the age of 20, Roberta and Paul started their family in Holliston, Massachusetts which includes their children Diane McClenathen (Mark), Paul Jr., Michael and Donna.

Roberta and Paul were active in the Jaycees for many years before moving to Santa Barbara, CA in 1973, when Paul transferred with Raytheon. She then secured a position with The Building Trades Council, retiring in 2000.

With her husband Paul, Roberta loved traveling, being Eucharistic Ministers at St. Raphael’s Parish as well as Docents at the Santa Barbara Mission for over 20 years. She also volunteered her time at Goleta Valley Hospital for many years and served as President of the Cottage Health Auxiliary. When her husband was Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus she was recognized as “Lady of the Year” for 1986-87. She was an active member of the Woman’s Service Club of Goleta, also serving a term as President. One of her many passions was playing bridge with several groups and had many special friends.

Roberta’s loving devotion to her family, her strong faith in God, and her undeniable sense of fashion will be missed by her many friends and family.

Roberta is survived by her loving husband of sixty years Paul, her four children, and five grandchildren. Michael (Jenny) & Matthew (Katie) McClenathen, Cameron, Meagan and Henry Coyne.

A Funeral Mass was held for Roberta on Friday, February 12, 2021 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, and is now interned at the Santa Barbara Mission.