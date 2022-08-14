COYNE, Verna Iolene

1918 – 2022

Longtime Santa Barbara resident Verna Coyne died at her home on Monday, August 8th with her granddaughter Denise Simmons at her side. Verna was born in Illinois on June 14, 1918. She attended school there and then moved to San Diego, California where she got a “Rosie the Riveter” job at the airplane factory there during WWII. She met and married Joseph R. Coyne while he was in the Army, and they moved to Santa Barbara after the war. There they acquired the Mobil Oil distributorship for Santa Barbara County. They were the loving parents of two daughters, June Hollingsworth, and Judy Finch. Verna is survived by her daughter Judy of Torrington, Wyoming, seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and twenty great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, daughter June and many other relatives and friends. She will always be remembered and missed.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 18, 10:00 am at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider.