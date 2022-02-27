Cramm author to appear at Chaucer’s Books

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — An in-store book signing with Olivia Seltzer, author of “Cramm This Book,” will be held at 6 p.m. March 15 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St. in Loreto Plaza.

Olivia, who was featured in a recent Life section story in the News-Press, is the 16-year-old founder and sole writer of The Cramm newsletter, which she started after the 2016 presidential election, when she became inspired to make a difference.

Since then, she has written more than 500 newsletters for The Cramm, spoken at NATO Engages and the IFTF Summit, been featured in NPR, Teen Vogue, TODAY, The Economist and Forbes(among others), been selected as a Three Dot Dash Global Teen Leader and a Diller Teen Awardee and traveled to different college campuses starting a grassroots movement to educate the world’s future.

For more information, call 805-682-6787.

— Marilyn McMahon