CRANE, Stephen Gerard

Stephen passed away October 17, 2020. As one of nine children he will be missed greatly by his brothers and sisters. Stephen is survived by his three children Sean, Sara and Kevin as well as his grandchildren Mason, Scarlett and Preston. He will always be remembered by his loved ones as a charming and compassionate man. He loved his family dearly and those closest to him will always know the kind and gentle person he was at heart. May he rest in peace and carry on in spirit, never to be forgotten.