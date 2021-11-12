CRAWFORD, Leland McCormack, Jr.

July 10, 1929 — September 23, 2021

On September 23, 2021, Leland McCormack Crawford, Jr. passed peacefully at home in Montecito. Family and caregivers were by his side.

Leland, the youngest of three children, was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on July 10, 1929. He spent his childhood riding bikes with his two sisters from the Santa Barbara Mission to the Montecito Country Club, the Coral Casino, Miramar Beach and the muni tennis courts. He later graduated from Santa Barbara High School and UC Berkeley, where he met his wife Francesca Jensen. He was an active Chi Phi fraternity brother and finished his law degree at UC Hastings. After serving in the U.S. Army, Leland practiced law for 52 years in Santa Barbara, 7 of those years in partnership with his father.

Always civic minded, Leland served frequently as President of the board — sometimes more than twice — for the following organizations: Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, The State Bar Associations of both Santa Barbara and CA, Casa Dorinda, Lobero Theatre, Montecito Retirement Association, Santa Barbara Mental Health Association, and the State of CA Mental Health Association. He served as a board member for the Boy Scouts of America, Kiwanis Club, Montecito YMCA, Santa Barbara Historical Society, and Valley Club, the latter his pride and joy for being one of its longest-term members.

During their active and loving 63 years of marriage, Leland and Frani volunteered for Montecito’s Beautification Day and many other charities, played tennis and golf, danced, socialized with friends and family, and organized golf trips all over the world. Leland read volumes of historical novels and books on US and world history, rarely missing the chance to debate history or current affairs. Never a dull moment be had when in his company. He shall be missed.

Leland was predeceased by his mother Mae McCormack and his father Leland Morris Crawford; his sisters Eleanor Cassedy and Elizabeth Fee; and his adoring, beloved wife Francesca Jensen Crawford, whom he finally joins to continue their eternity of love and friendship. Leland is survived by his devoted daughter Paula Emmens and her husband Bruce; son Leland M. Crawford, III and his wife Stacey; granddaughter Sophia Crawford Hennigan and her husband Dan; grandson Robert Emmens. Services will be held at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito on Tuesday, November 23rd at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Barbara Mental Health Association and Santa Barbara Historical Society.