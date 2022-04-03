Creative cocktails

Acme eateries offer seasonal libations
Five new cocktails with special names for the warmer months have arrived at popular Santa Barbara venues — The Lark, Pearl Social, Santa Barbara Wine Collective, Loquita and La Paloma Cafe.
Acme Hospitality’s bar team, led by Maximilian Hill and Natalia Fartan (The Lark); Maximillian Hill and Jason Barrow (Pearl Social); Sharlene Rubio (Santa Barbara Wine Collective); Ryan Lykins (Loquita) and Jorge Baez (La Paloma Café), has designed a new menu of hand-crafted cocktails, reflecting the change of season in Santa Barbara County.
Included are “Game of Wits” at The Lark. “Beautiful Escape” at Pearl Social, “Spring Spritz” at Santa Barbara Wine Collective, “Alta California” at La Paloma Café and “Bésame” at Loquita.
All seasonal cocktails are priced from $12 to $18, and they are available now and through the spring and summer season.
