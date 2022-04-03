Creative cocktails

Acme eateries offer seasonal libations

COURTESY PHOTOS

Pearl Social: “Beautiful Escape”

The refreshing aromas and flavors of kiwi shrub, rosemary and lemon topped with brut make the “Beautiful Escape” precisely as it’s called a beautiful escape at the first sip to an imaginary flower-filled meadow and the perfect way to say “Hello, Spring!”

La Paloma Cafe: “Alta California”

La Paloma Cafe honors its historical and indigenous roots by house-infusing dragon fruit, an indigenous fruit to the Americas, with Vermouth Oso d’Oro, turning them into frozen spheres crafted to keep your cocktail effortlessly cold.

Five new cocktails with special names for the warmer months have arrived at popular Santa Barbara venues — The Lark, Pearl Social, Santa Barbara Wine Collective, Loquita and La Paloma Cafe.

Acme Hospitality’s bar team, led by Maximilian Hill and Natalia Fartan (The Lark); Maximillian Hill and Jason Barrow (Pearl Social); Sharlene Rubio (Santa Barbara Wine Collective); Ryan Lykins (Loquita) and Jorge Baez (La Paloma Café), has designed a new menu of hand-crafted cocktails, reflecting the change of season in Santa Barbara County.

Included are “Game of Wits” at The Lark. “Beautiful Escape” at Pearl Social, “Spring Spritz” at Santa Barbara Wine Collective, “Alta California” at La Paloma Café and “Bésame” at Loquita.

Loquita: “Bésame”

Bésame translates to “kiss me” in Spanish, and this seductive cocktail is cleverly flavored with passion fruit with an edible nasturtium garnish – it’s the perfect pairing to Loquita’s fiery and flirtatious ambiance and flavorful menu.

Santa Barbara Wine Collective: “Spring Spritz”

Nothing says the seasons are changing more than a spritz. This beautiful house-crafted “Spring Spritz” is made with the Collective’s House-Amaro blend and local sparkling wine to sip all season long on the outdoor patio.

The Lark: “Game of Wits”

This spring farm-to-table cocktail uses artichoke and sage-infused gin, complemented by a touch of cynar and lemon, leaving the palette with various hearty and herbaceous flavors.

All seasonal cocktails are priced from $12 to $18, and they are available now and through the spring and summer season.

