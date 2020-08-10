Creative Fiesta moments

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSIt was a quieter-than-usual Fiesta this year, but people found ways to celebrate Old Spanish Days even during a pandemic. The Official 2020 Fiesta parade crossed State Street on Cota Street Friday afternoon, with honorary Old Spanish Days La Presidenta Erin Graffy in yellow waving from the trolley. A passerby snaps a cell phone picture of a giant cascarone. And banners hang on various locations. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Top priority next post Annual ride can’t be stopped Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.