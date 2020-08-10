Home Local Creative Fiesta moments
Local

Creative Fiesta moments

by News-Press Staff Report
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
It was a quieter-than-usual Fiesta this year, but people found ways to celebrate Old Spanish Days even during a pandemic. The Official 2020 Fiesta parade crossed State Street on Cota Street Friday afternoon, with honorary Old Spanish Days La Presidenta Erin Graffy in yellow waving from the trolley. A passerby snaps a cell phone picture of a giant cascarone. And banners hang on various locations.
