Creativity class at Poppies Arts and Gifts

Artist Dianne Paige will be teaching a class at Poppies Arts and Gifts on March 11. An example of her work is shown below.

Artist Diane Paige will be teaching an Enhance Your Creativity Class on Friday, March 11th, from 1-4 p.m. at Poppies Arts and Gifts at 323 E. Matilija St. in Ojai. The class will take place on the patio.

Ms. Paige is an artist, retired psychotherapist, and certified Mindfulness Meditation teacher. Her jewelry and other art creations are available at Poppies.

The three-hour class will include collage making, meditation and exercises from SoulCollage which are intended to help students focus on their intuitive creative processes. The fee is $60 and all materials will be provided. Participants should bring any images that have special meaning to them.

Poppies features original art, jewelry, ceramics, knitted and crocheted wear, photographs of Ojai and other places and locally made products. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Class registration can be completed at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

– Katherine Zehnder