‘Creed III’ doesn’t pull its punches at the box office

MGM STUDIOS

Michael B. Jordan stars in “Creed III,” which came out swinging at the box office

in the No. 1 spot.

“Creed III” knocked out the competition in its first weekend at the box office.

The sequel to the “Rocky” spinoff was No. 1 with a gross of $58.7 million.

Starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, the boxing movie pushed “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to second place. The Marvel Studios sequel grossed $12.5 million in its third weekend.

Dropping to third place from second was the dark comedy “Cocaine Bear,” with $11 million.

The anime film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village” opened in fourth place with $10.1 million.

“Jesus Revolution,” the story of an early 1970s spiritual awakening that began with teenage hippies in Southern California, fell to fifth place from third with $8.65 million.

The spy thriller “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” opened in seventh place with $3.16 million.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” fell to eighth place from fifth with $2.72 million.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” dropped to ninth place from sixth at the box office, with a gross of $1.18 million.

Rounding out the top 10 was “80 for Brady” with a gross of $845,000.

email: dmason@newspress.com