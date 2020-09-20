Creek damage repairs underway

GOLETA — Construction began Monday, Sept. 15, on a repair project for a small portion of the San Jose Creek channel, and is expected to take a month to complete.

The project replaces a portion of the existing channel floor after damages from winter storms in 2017. The repairs will be permanent and workers will also install new articulated concrete mats onto the channel flood.

The mats will remain consistent with the original channel replacement and fish-passage project that was completed in 2014.

Goleta city officials said the repairs will ready the channel to properly accommodate flood waters.

James C. Cushman Inc. is in charge of the project and it’s overseen by Bengal Engineering Inc.

City staff hopes to minimize impacts to the public, but doesn’t anticipate any traffic impacts as a result of the construction activities.

For any additional information, contact city project manager Gerald Comati at gcomati@cityofgoleta.org or call at 805-895-0255.

— Grayce McCormick