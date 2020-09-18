Creek Week to feature variety of activities

COURTESY PHOTO

Storm drain chalk art is just one of the many activities during this year’s Santa Barbara South Coast Creek Week.

The 21st annual Santa Barbara South Coast Creek Week will start Saturday.

Creek Week is an annual celebration of the area’s creeks, watersheds and the ocean, with many local organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Creek Week is coordinated by the Santa Barbara Creeks Division, the Santa Barbara Project Clean Water, the cities of Goleta and Carpinteria, UCSB and Explore Ecology.

While some changes have been made this year to help keep people safe during COVID-19, there are still fun activities planned nearly every day, according to a news release.

Melissa Nelson, the environmental services coordinator for the city of Goleta, said she’s enthusiastic about this year’s Creek Week celebration, despite the coronavirus pandemic that has sidelined many events.

“Despite having to change course for this year’s Creek Week due to COVID-19, I am excited for the activities that are available,” she said. “Creek Week is a great reminder of the natural resources we have on the Santa Barbara South Coast, and it’s a fun way to be engaged.”

Below is a sampling of the activities organized for Creek Week, Sept. 19-26.

— Creek Week Cross Stitch Project. You can participate in a cross stitch project at your leisure and share your progress on social media. The pattern is available at www.bit.ly/cwcrossstitch.

— North Campus Open Space Self-Guided Tour: You can take a self-guided tour from dusk to dawn of UCSB’s North Campus Open Space Restoration (6969 Whittier Drive, Goleta). Access the guided virtual tour at https://arcg.is/04W4Xr.

— Storm Drain Chalk Art Contest: People are encouraged to grab sidewalk chalk and create art at their nearest storm drain. They can share their photos on Facebook or Instagram tagged with #sbcreekweek for a chance at fun prizes.

People are encouraged to be safe while creating their art.

A limited amount of free chalk will be available for pickup at Art From Scrap, Garden and Cota streets, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Supplies are first-come, first-served).

— Film Screenings at the West Wind Drive-In.

Eco-Film Nights will feature the premiere of “Kiss the Ground” from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Monday at the drive-in, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Cost is $10 per person or $20 per car.

And Eco-Film Nights will present “Public Trust – The Fight for America’s Public Lands” from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 to 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free.

— Coastal Clean-Up Days: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sept. 26. Residents are encouraged to clean-up their neighborhood or favorite open space. Clean-ups should be self-guided and close to home. People are advised to use the Clean Swell App to track and report their progress. For more about the clean-up, go to https://tinyurl.com/y5evqdl2. For more information on Creek Week, go to sbcreekweek.com.