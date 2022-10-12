‘Creep the Halls’ at Natural History Museum

SANTA BARBARA — “Creep the Halls Midnight Circus” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road.

Local libations from Draughtsmen Aleworks, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits and Final Girl Wines will ensure that guests 21 and older will get into the Halloween spirit.

Light bites from The Lark, Solvang Bakery and DJ’s California Catering will provide sustenance along the way.

Once deep into the museum’s shadows, guests will meet frightful and delightful curiosities around each corner. At journey’s end, they will be rewarded with a spectacular finale under the big top including a terrifying time-travel dance party with the 1980s cover band Joystix.

All food and beverages are included in the ticket price, which is $120.

Net proceeds support the museum’s nature and science education programs.

For more information, go to www.sbnature2.org.

— Marilyn McMahon