Nature Center at Cachuma Lake features Halloween festivities

COURTESY PHOTOS

A girl encounters a snake at a previous Creepy Creatures event.

There will be close-up encounters with living owls, scorpions, bats, spiders and snakes along with real skulls and bones at the “Creepy Creatures” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake.

Included will be witches, live music, arts and craft activities and more to get kids and adults in the Halloween spirit.

On the lawn at the Nature Center, Alice Abela and her collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles will offer an exciting view into a fascinating world of small beings, and representatives from the Nature Center and Eyes in the Sky will teach about bats, owls, hawks and other birds closely associated with Halloween — live and up close.

At left, a tarantula is among the life forms at a Creepy Creatures event. At right, the creatures have included a screech owl.

A boy becomes interested in a snake at a Creepy Creatures event at the Neal Taylor Nature Center. The next one will take place Saturday at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area site.

County Park naturalists will also be taking part in the event and will have a table on skulls and bones. Other activities will entertain youngsters and parents alike. During the arts and crafts activities, participants will make their own masks along with other projects.

There will also be live music performed by The Spooky Sisters, Lindsay Whipple and her sister Julia. An instrument table will be set up, so attendees can join in.

No reservations are needed. Donations are appreciated.

