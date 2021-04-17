Crews complete demolition for Plaza Granada

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Construction is currently under way for the new Plaza Granada and is expected to be completed in July.

After officially breaking ground in late February, bulldozers have been on site, and demolition is complete for the new Plaza Granada project that’s anticipated to be complete in July.

The project aims to create a new pathway from the Granada garage to State Street, featuring a new performing arts-themed mural, safer pedestrian walkways and improved parking, lighting, trash facilities and water drainage.

“After a decade of planning and anticipation, machinery and workers are now busy transforming the space,” Caren Rager, the Chrisman executive director and president for The Granada, told the News-Press. “Construction work has also begun on the wall for the mural. We expect the artists to begin their work on the mural in May, which will be very exciting.”

Tracy Lee Stum and Sayak Mitra were the muralists selected to paint the 8-foot-tall performing arts-themed piece.

Installation of the new drainage system is currently underway, and when the project is completed in July, Ms. Rager said a ribbon-cutting event open to the Santa Barbara community will be held.

The $2 million project has remained on track since the ground breaking.

“While we’re looking forward to the improved functionality of the space for both the theater and our neighboring businesses, I’m most excited that the Plaza Granada project will create a safer and beautiful pathway to the historic arts and culture district in downtown Santa Barbara,” Ms. Rager said. “The new performing arts-themed mural will be an especially exciting feature along the pedestrian path of travel from the city’s Granada Parking Garage out to State Street.”

To learn more about the project, visit granadasb.org/plazagranada.

