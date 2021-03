RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS



Highway crews are hard at work at Cold Spring Bridge, fulfilling plans to give the structure a fresh coat of green paint for the first time in 50 years. The bridge, located on State Route 154, will undergo routine inspections and cleanup over the next two years. The project will freshen up the bridge’s exterior and add a catwalk under the structure for easier maintenance in the future. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.