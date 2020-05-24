CRIME BLOTTER

Juvenile arrested in attempted armed robbery

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a juvenile on suspicion of an attempted armed robbery in downtown Santa Barbara Saturday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., police responded to a call reporting a suspected robbery where one of the people involved was wielding a knife.

Responding officers found a person who matched the description provided by the reporting party. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, who proceeded to flee into City Lot 10 at the corner of East Ortega and Anacapa streets, where he was located and taken into custody.

Officers recovered the weapon nearby and believe it was associated with the juvenile, whose identity was withheld.