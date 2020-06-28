CRIME BLOTTER

‘Road rage shooter’ granted clemency

SACRAMENTO Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 13 pardons and 21 commutations Friday, including a commutation for 60-year-old Louis Calvin, who fatally shot a Buellton man in 2005 during a road-rage incident.

Mr. Calvin, who was 45 at the time of the March 2005 incident, was sentenced in October 2006 to seven years to life for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle at a person with a 25-year firearm enhancement, as well as eight months for carrying a concealed weapon, for a total prison term of 32 years and eight months to life.

The fatal incident occurred March 16, 2005, when Mr. Calvin and Wayne Shaw, 49, were driving on State Route 246 between Solvang and Buellton and had an altercation. According to News-Press archives, Mr. Calvin pulled into the Buellton Town Center and Mr. Shaw arrived shortly after and yelled at Mr. Calvin to exit his vehicle. Mr. Shaw, who authorities said was intoxicated, reached into Mr. Calvin’s vehicle and took a swing at Mr. Calvin, who then shot him.

In the governor’s commutation, he cites that Mr. Calvin has been incarcerated for 15 years and has “expressed sincere remorse for his crime.” While in prison, Mr. Calvin has participated in self-help programming, earned a vocation, maintained an exemplary disciplinary record and is currently enrolled in college courses.

“Mr. Calvin committed a serious crime that took the life of Mr. Shaw,” the commutation reads. “Since then, Mr. Calvin has dedicated himself to his rehabilitation. I have carefully considered and weighed the evidence of Mr. Calvin’s positive conduct in prison, his advanced age, and his good prospects for successful community reentry. I have concluded that Mr. Calvin merits an earlier opportunity to make his case to the Board of Parole Hearings so it can determine whether he is suitable for parole.

“This act of clemency for Mr. Calvin does not minimize or forgive his conduct or harm it caused. It does recognize the work he has done since to transform himself.”

Mr. Calvin is now eligible for immediate parole consideration and release upon a grant of parole, subject to all applicable review periods.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested on gun, drug charges

SANTA MARIA — A convicted felon was arrested Friday night during a narcotics investigation at a motel in Santa Maria, police said.

At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, members of the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted an investigation at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

Jesus Tobias, 41, of Santa Maria, was found to be in unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a stolen AR 15 rifle, 159 rounds of .223 ammunition, a high-capacity rifle magazine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe, according to authorities.

The rifle was previously reported stolen out of San Luis Obispo County. Mr. Tobias was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Mitchell White