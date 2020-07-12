CRIME BLOTTER

Inmate worker arrested after escape

SANTA BARBARA — An inmate worker on a laundry detail was arrested and rebooked in jail Saturday after briefly escaping from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department laundry facility next to the Main Jail, authorities said.

Gerardo Vasquez Rivera, 19, of Oxnard, was on the loose for approximately 40 minutes. Deputies searched the area and located Mr. Vasquez Rivera on Cathedral Oaks Road at Via Chaparral, where he was retaken into custody, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

He was originally booked on May 11 for two counts of burglary, obstructing a peace officer, concealing a stolen weapon, possession of a loaded stolen weapon, burglary, burglary during a state of emergency and attempted burglary. He was also booked for a warrant from Ventura County for giving a false identity to a peace officer, receiving known stolen property, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of vehicle theft and driving without a license. He was being held on $90,000 bail, Ms. Zick said.

He was treated at the hospital for injuries he sustained during his escape. He was rebooked on suspicion of felony escape from a county jail and is being withheld without bail.