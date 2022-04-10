Crime control, not gun control, is the answer

Two years ago, Sacramento didn’t have a single homicide.

Then along came one of the dumbest things this country has ever done: Defund the police.

It’s no secret shootings and murders have gone through the roof, the latest in Sacramento with the April 3 mass shooting.

But what was the response from those who are responsible for this rise in crime? “We need more gun control.”

California has already checked everything off the gun advocate’s box. Nothing more you can do except break down the doors of law-abiding gun owners and take their defensive weapons. Which the left would love to do.

Before the barrels even cooled, President Joe Biden was marched out to say his solution is background checks, ghost guns and yada yada yada. The shooters didn’t buy their guns in any store, and one of them was recently released after serving only two years of a nine-year sentence. There’s your gun control! Keep the criminals locked up.

Six innocent people could be alive today if Sacramento had done its job. Background checks are like locks, they’re for honest people. Except of course, Hunter Biden.

You want to stop America’s rising crime level, which is rivaling Mexico, crack down! Stop catering to criminals, of any color. Let’s be honest. “Defund the police” was initiated by Black Lives Matter, and it was done to prevent criminals of color from going to jail. Their reasoning was a higher percentage of blacks go to jail and that wasn’t fair. Systemic racism and all that.

But BLM fails to point out FBI statistics show blacks in 2019 committed 56% of the murders, and they’re only 13% of the population. That murder rate is likely much higher today, and it certainly is with black-on-black crime. BLM was given millions of dollars on a silver platter intended to help the black community. BLM has failed miserably. Instead, like always when money is involved, millions were pilfered to enrich the people at the top.

Of course, the argument is always made that people of color are pulled over and targeted more than whites, and there’s probably some truth to that in certain regions of the country. If it is an arbitrary excuse by a peace officer, then that’s wrong and should be treated accordingly. But if you are pulled over, no matter who you are, just do what the police tell you, and you’ll be on your way. You start fighting or running away, or worse, pull a weapon, it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, it won’t end well. In many cases even for the police officer.

You go out and try it. Pull someone over, and have them start fighting you and see how easy it is to stay calm and not freak out. When it’s your own life at risk, you’ll see things much differently.

The Democrats can add a thousand new gun laws, restrictions, and punishments, but it won’t change a thing. In fact, right now the situation is only growing worse, and Democrats are at fault for making it so. With the open border we can’t even guess how many really bad gang/cartel/terrorists have set up camp in your neighborhood nor the number of weapons they brought with them.

Are any new feel-good laws going to address those automatic rifles? Or are they going to go after soft targets like John Smith and take away his defensive weapons so he can get shot by the criminals who get to keep their guns?

Vice President Kamala Harris spewed something about the reason millions from around the world flood to America is to understand the “root” problem. So instead of confronting our border chaos like a border Czar is supposed to, she went to central America to get to the “root” of the problem. And that was the end of it. Nothing more done and zero accomplished, and she’s never looked back.

Her stupid approach was, of course, a joke. But at home, it’s very real.

To slow or prevent runaway crime, you have to get to America’s “root” of the problem: poverty, poor or no education, family, jobs and punishment. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s answer to why 57% of carjackings in her city are created by teenagers is that they need love. No, they need a spanking by parents who don’t exist.

The last two years have empowered criminals. George Soros-influenced district attorneys, Democratic mayors and governors are as responsible as the criminals themselves. They’re hands are dirty and bloody for failing to get to the “root” of the problem. They are 100% responsible for defunding the police and failing to lock up the bad guys. You can only bury your head for so long and hope things just go away before the good people, the law-abiding gun owners say enough is enough. I think we’ve reached that point.

The liberals have been getting away with their social experiment and thought it would last forever and that it might actually work. It won’t. It never had a chance. Riding on the coat tails and racist backs of the New Order of Madness, the progressive movement is coming to a close.

There are only so many murders, so many mass robberies, car jackings, fentanyl deaths that the country will put up with. It’s over. The pendulum is starting to swing back to common sense.

This fall the country will begin to transition toward sanity once again. As one of America’s greatest minds and comedians, Larry the Cable Guy always says, “Get ‘er done!” Time to start making repairs at the root of the problem: The Democrats.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.