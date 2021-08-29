Crisis in Afghanistan

President Biden rolls out red carpet for terrorists

COURTESY PHOTO

Henry Schulte

If someone spent over 40 years of their life as a carpenter, tile setter, a plumber or banker, a nurse, a doctor, any profession, you’d consider them a professional in their field and assume they know what they’re doing and they’re good at it.

Then riddle me this, if Joe Biden spent over 40 years of his life in government, how come he doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing? Somewhere in all those years you would think he learned something. That he would have some serious leadership skills.

Apparently, he wasn’t paying attention in class.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The other night Mark Levin had an English colonel on his radio show who spent a great deal of time in Afghanistan. I was mesmerized by his knowledge, intellect and candor. The picture he painted couldn’t have been more frightening.

This is so much more than President Biden’s “team” bungling the withdrawal. This has massive long-term global ramifications, and Mr. Biden has placed the entire country — in fact, the entire world — in jeopardy. And to witness his complete lack of having any kind of handle on the situation and a vice president who doesn’t exist, this is some serious …. you fill in the blank.

Col. Kemp went so far as to say President Biden needs to court martialed. I couldn’t agree more but what makes this even scarier is there’s absolutely no one down the chain of command competent enough to deal with any of this.

There is no way Vice President Kamala Harris remotely has any idea of what to do. She just stays in hiding. While heads are being lopped, she’s talking about buying Christmas presents early because of a possible slowdown in the supply chain. Are you kidding me?

As people are being killed, raped, tortured, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is enjoying a maskless $30,000 a plate dinner with her very white guests.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is off dancing somewhere.

Those are our down-the-line choices of “leadership” in the Democratic Party. And not one of them is remotely up to the job.

And now the world has seen how the upper rank of the military is just as screwed up. What the heck are we going to do?

This colonel pointed out that the Afghanistan crisis opened the door for Russia, China, ISIS and likely Korea to do what they feel with impunity. What do they care about America anymore? We’re nothing. We’ve lost all power and influence in a matter of days.

When the Taliban is dictating how things are supposed to go down, our option is to crawl in the corner and whimper?

And although Afghanistan is dominating the headlines for the moment, the situation at the southern border has reached nuclear levels.

President Biden has laid out the red carpet for the terrorists to march into America and begin a homespun terrorist campaign.

And what do the Democrats care about? Printing more money, “climate change,” Christmas presents and a personal vendetta against those involved on Jan. 6.

These people don’t give a damn about the American people. They have endangered all of our lives. The terrorists couldn’t give a damn what political party you are, you are an infidel and you must be eliminated.

What’s happening right now is treasonous.

Every one of the Democrats should be held accountable for jeopardizing all Americans and destroying the potency of the U.S.A.

And while Joe Biden keeps telling us to wear a mask and get the shot, thousands of Americans are likely to die over the next few weeks in Afghanistan.

The murder of those people falls squarely into the lap of this entire administration. Stop with the stupid stuff and focus on the real problems. Tell the Taliban to go to hell, and we’re getting our people out and clamp that southern border down yesterday. Man up and show some spine.

We have never seen such dire straits in the history of our nation. The left continues to try and put lipstick on this massive pig but Americans aren’t falling for it anymore

Recently there was a letter to the editor where the writer said the GOP was to blame for all the political games regarding the virus. Talk about a weak attempt at deflection. It’s been the Democrats’ baby since day one.

He also pointed to all the problems being blamed on Gov. Gavin Newsom. They are all Gov. Newsom’s problems!

He went on to challenge all conservatives to offer something to fix it.

Well, we actually are doing something about fixing it. We’re trying to get Gov. Newsom out of office.

He said we need concrete solutions, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. The finger for every single problem can be pointed directly back at the left. I’ll reverse the writer’s question and ask him to come up with solutions for the Democrat-created insane crisis on the border, the homeless nightmare, the absolutely appalling situation in Afghanistan, gas prices, inflation.

You provide solutions! It’s your people who caused them. We’re just trying to undo the wrongs.

America is no longer in charge. The terrorists are.