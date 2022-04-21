Crocheting for Ukraine

Samarkand residents raise more than $8,100 for Ukraine with special sunflowers

COURTESY PHOTOS

Jeri Moulder and Blance Heitkamp, residents at Covenant Living at Samarkand in Santa Barbara, crochet sunflower pins to raise money for Direct Relief and its efforts to help Ukraine.

Covenant Living at Samarkand residents have raised more than $8,100 for aid for Ukraine by crocheting and selling approximately 150 sunflowers.

The successful fundraising effort was led by resident Jeri Moulder. She and others recently delivered the money to Direct Relief, the Goleta nonprofit that has provided many medical supplies to Ukraine.

“The donation will go largely toward shipping as well as to the health needs of refugees who have fled to neighboring countries, largely Poland,” Greg Mora, Direct Relief’s senior manager of individual philanthropy, told the News-Press.

Ms. Moulder knew she wanted to do something to help Ukraine, which has coped with a nearly two-month-long invasion by Russia.

“I was so upset when the war started, as we all were, and I thought, ‘Well, I can’t go over there and do anything so, what can I do? Well, I can crochet,'” Ms. Moulder said.

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and has become a symbol of the world’s solidarity with the nation in face of the Russian invasion.

Ms. Moulder started by making herself a little sunflower pin to wear, as a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine. The pins also have blue and yellow ribbons, the colors of the Ukrainian flag coming down on each side. The sunflower is significant because it is the national flower of Ukraine. She made one for herself and a few friends at Covenant Living.

“Then I thought, ‘Why should I just give them away?’ ” Ms. Moulder told the News-Press.

She and her friends decided to sell the sunflowers to raise money for Direct Relief, which she said they chose because it’s a local organization with a great reputation.

Blanch Heitkamp, Marilyn Nielsen and Jeri Moudler arrive at the Direct Relief building. The residents presented Direct Relief with more than $8,100 to help Ukraine.

“I chose Direct Relief because I like that they actually ask what is needed rather than just sending generic medical supplies,” said Ms. Moulder.

A few weeks before Direct Relief received the check, Jodi Turley, Samarkand’s activities director, reached out to Direct Relief to let them know about the fundraiser and ask if they could drop off a check at the end of the fundraiser. The nonprofit was happy to accept the money.

Ms. Moulder and her friends Blanche Heikamp, Libby Perrin, Elizabeth Nevers, Maureen Kampin, Marylin Nielsen and LynAnn McGinn made about 150 pins together. The pins were set out on a table with a donation jar in the common area. “I thought maybe we would raise a few hundred dollars or maybe $1,000,” said Ms. Moulder.

Greg Mora, Direct Relief’s director of philanthropy, reacts positively to news of Samarkand’s fundraising success.

This goal was well surpassed.

Direct Relief has been in the Santa Barbara area since its founding in 1948. Direct Relief was founded by eastern European refugees, who began by sending care packages to their family and friends during the war, Mr. Mora and Tony Morain, the nonprofit’s vice president of communications, told the News-Press.

“I really want to express that Direct Relief has been in Santa Barbara for over 70 years so when local groups choose direct relief to support, it really means a lot to us,” Mr. Mora said. “We have been committed to staying in Santa Barbara.”

Ms. Moulder said her sunflower project “took on a life of its own.

“It started from a simple idea,” she said. “The project took me over rather than me taking over the project.”

