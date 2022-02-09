CRR to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits

The Children’s Resource and Referral will distribute more than 12,000 at-home COVID-19 antigen tests kits on Feb. 19.

These kits will be distributed to Santa Barbara County licensed child care sites and licensed exempt centers.

The distribution will take place at locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. Both distributions will take place at each city’s CRR building..

In Santa Maria the CRR building is located at 124 W. Carmen Lane, where the distribution will take place from 8 to 11 a.m.

In Santa Barbara the CRR building is located at 4141 State St., where the distribution will take place from 2-4 p.m.

These distributions will be contactless drive-throughs. Licensed Santa Barbara County child care sites and licensed exempt child care centers are eligible to receive one antigen home test kit per child enrolled at a licensed care site while supplies last.

CRR received this allocation of at-home antigen COVID-19 test kits from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and California Department of Social Services.

To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/ppe-supplies-covid-test-kit-distribution-for-child-care-tickets-261403794787.

— Katherine Zehnder