Cruise ship anchors near Santa Barbara

Holland America Line’s Koningsdam cruise ship anchored off the coast of Santa Barbara Tuesday.

Cruise ships returned to Santa Barbara this spring after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established a Conditional Sailing Order, which requires at least 95% of crew and passengers to be fully vaccinated (defined as the non-booster shots) and testing mandates for non-vaccinated individuals before coming to shore.

Ships anchor off the coast, and passengers are brought to the Sea Landing on tenders to explore, shop and dine around Santa Barbara. The city has 17 ships on deck to visit the area through mid-May; the Koningsdam is the third on the schedule.

The cruise ship industry had a total economic impact of nearly $4 million in 2016 in Santa Barbara, according to the most recent study commissioned by Visit Santa Barbara. Retail brought in about $1.4 million and restaurants made up about $1.3 million, according to the study.

“Cruise ship passengers benefit local businesses such as tour operators, restaurants, wineries and area attractions which in turn generate taxes that support local residents. Spending by these visitors can make a difference in supporting our small business community as they recover from the losses of the pandemic,” Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, previously told the News-Press.

Find the cruise ship schedule at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/waterfront/events/cruiseship.asp.

