Cruise ship in Santa Barbara

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Discovery Princess, part of the Princess Cruises line, returns Wednesday to Santa Barbara, as seen from Shoreline Park. Up next on the cruise ship schedule is Seven Seas Mariner, which is set to visit Santa Barbara Oct. 14.
