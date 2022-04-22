Home Featured Cruise ship in Santa Barbara
Local

Cruise ship in Santa Barbara

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Discovery Princess docks off Santa Barbara Harbor Thursday, and the cruise ship’s passengers disembark for their visit to the American Riviera. It was the ship’s second visit this year to Santa Barbara. Today the Viking Orion is scheduled to visit Santa Barbara on its first visit this year, followed by the MS Zuiderdam’s first 2022 stop here on Saturday.
