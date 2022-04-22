Cruise ship in Santa Barbara

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSDiscovery Princess docks off Santa Barbara Harbor Thursday, and the cruise ship’s passengers disembark for their visit to the American Riviera. It was the ship’s second visit this year to Santa Barbara. Today the Viking Orion is scheduled to visit Santa Barbara on its first visit this year, followed by the MS Zuiderdam’s first 2022 stop here on Saturday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Thousands expected for return of Earth Day festival Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.