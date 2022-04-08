Home Local Cruise ship visits Santa Barbara on hot day
Local

Cruise ship visits Santa Barbara on hot day

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
The cruise ship Discovery Princess is anchored off Santa Barbara Harbor as seen Thursday from Shoreline Park. Visitors came to usually temperate Santa Barbara on a day when the weather was hotter than usual for April. Highs included 93 in Santa Barbara and 97 in Solvang. The heat wave is expected to continue today, but the weather is expected to cool down Saturday and cool further on Sunday.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More