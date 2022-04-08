Cruise ship visits Santa Barbara on hot day

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSThe cruise ship Discovery Princess is anchored off Santa Barbara Harbor as seen Thursday from Shoreline Park. Visitors came to usually temperate Santa Barbara on a day when the weather was hotter than usual for April. Highs included 93 in Santa Barbara and 97 in Solvang. The heat wave is expected to continue today, but the weather is expected to cool down Saturday and cool further on Sunday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post DEA: At least seven mass incidents of fentanyl overdoses since January next post SBEF director steps down after 12 years of service Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.