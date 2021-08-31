Cruise ships still banned

SB Waterfront Department extends suspension because of COVID-19

Cruise ships used to be a normal visitor to Santa Barbara, but the pandemic has kept these large-capacity ships out of the waterfront.

The Santa Barbara Waterfront Department is continuing the suspension of cruise ship visits to Santa Barbara until March 1, 2022.

The department announced its decision in a news release Monday, citing concerns of increased COVID-19 cases.

“Our cruise ship program brings millions of dollars to the local economy as well as introduces Santa Barbara to tens of thousands of people from around the world,” Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said in a statement. “It is a well-run program that strategically minimizes impacts by scheduling visits only during the shoulder seasons and often mid-week.

“That being said, the health and safety of our community, as well as the health and safety of cruise ship passengers visiting our area, are our top priority so we have decided to pause the program. We remain optimistic that once we’re back to pre-pandemic status, Santa Barbara will return as a premier destination for the cruise line industry.”

The department will be monitoring public health and consulting with stakeholders as it looks to resume the program.

The first cruise ship will arrive on March 10, 2022, if the suspension is not extended further.

