Cruisin’ Nationals car show returns to Santa Maria

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Many classic cars graced the Santa Maria Fairpark on Saturday for the West Coast Kustoms 41st Annual Cruisin’ Nationals car show on Sunday.
A 1958 Chevrolet Impala receives attention at the event.
A 1955 Chevrolet 210 wagon came equipped with an assortment of vintage picnic items in the trunk.
Ronnie Ogas, who traveled from San Jose, brought his 1956 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery to the show.
