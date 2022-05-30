Cruisin’ Nationals car show returns to Santa Maria

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS Many classic cars graced the Santa Maria Fairpark on Saturday for the West Coast Kustoms 41st Annual Cruisin’ Nationals car show on Sunday. A 1958 Chevrolet Impala receives attention at the event. A 1955 Chevrolet 210 wagon came equipped with an assortment of vintage picnic items in the trunk. Ronnie Ogas, who traveled from San Jose, brought his 1956 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery to the show. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Regular season ends with sweep for UCSB baseball next post Sokhela defends national title as five Warriors earn All-American honors Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.