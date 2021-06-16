‘Cruising Through the Teens’ to be discussed

COURTESY PHOTO

Author Jerry Schaefer will discuss “Cruising Through the Teens” during a virtual Chaucer’s Books talk.

“Cruising Through the Teens: Easier Than It Seems,” a virtual book discussion with author Jerry Schaefer, will be hosted by Chaucer’s Books at 7 p.m. June 28.

Mr. Schaefer, an 80-year-old man, recognizes that the teen years can be difficult but believes that they can be very enjoyable. In the book, he covers topics that haven’t changed: feeling left out, lack of self-esteem and worrying about others’ opinions.

There are also some new ones: cyber bullying and smartphones. He suggests that teens learn to find their inner voice. And listen to it. By doing that, they’ll be able to handle anything that comes up, no matter how difficult.

For event information, visit www.chaucersbooks.com/event/chaucers-author-discussion-jerry-schaefer-cruising-through-teens.

To attend this virtual event, visit zoom.us/j/95855146900.

— Marilyn McMahon