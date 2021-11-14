Crusade against energy

Are President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party looking out for America? Especially concerning energy?

If so, why are they crusading against U.S. energy? From day one, President Biden made it a priority to decimate America’s fossil fuel industry. His first day in office, he shut down the XL pipeline.

In June, Biden suspended oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Refuge. Now he is considering shutting down the Line 5 pipeline, which is part of a network that moves crude oil and other forms of petroleum products from western Canada to Michigan.

What have been the effects of President Biden’s reckless energy polices? America is no longer energy independent. The price of all forms of energy is skyrocketing. Thousands of Americans have lost their jobs.

America must now depend on the Middle East or Russia for oil, and our national security is now in more danger.

Wake up, America. President Biden and company do not care that energy prices are spiraling out of control. That is their plan. If you destroy a nation’s energy sector, you destroy that country.

Like was done in Virginia, it is time for all patriotic Americans to stand up to the tyranny of the left.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria

Editor’s note: Diana Thorn’s last paragraph refers to the recent election, in which Virginia elected a Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, and a Republican majority in the House of Delegates.