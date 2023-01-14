Crusade against gas stoves

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Carpinteria resident Diana Thorn describes a proposed ban on gas stoves as “a new level of absurdity.”

President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats want to control the lives of everyday Americans. Recently, they hit a new level of absurdity: a ban on gas stoves.

Robert Trumka, a Consumer Product Safety commissioner, revealed the agency plans to propose new regulations for gas stoves, which could include a ban. The agency is concerned that gas stoves cause indoor air pollution and asthma. Never mind that the EPA does not require certification and that there is little or no actual evidence to support Mr. Trumka’s claims.

Therefore, the questions should be asked, “Where is all of this coming from?” Why are all Democrats moving in lockstep to ban gas stoves, and is the entire issue a manufactured crusade?

Surprise, surprise. The company behind the study about gas stoves is called “Carbon Free Buildings.” The company is a partner of the World Economic Forum and its CEO wants to get rid of all carbon emissions. In other words, this is part of the green new deal where electricity is the only answer.

I wonder if the Dems are ready to get rid of their gas stoves.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria