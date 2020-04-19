CRUZ, Esperanza “Hope”

Esperanza “Hope” Cruz, a long standing resident & beloved member of the Santa Barbara community, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, the 8th of April, at the age of 81, from complications due to Parkinson’s Disease. She was surrounded by her loved ones in her quiet home, and in the hearts and minds of those who held her dear.

On September 6th, 1938, Esperanza was born to Martin & Jo Ann Davalos in Fort Worth, Texas, and soon moved home to Big Spring, Texas, to be raised alongside her four siblings. She would come to find the activities which brought her joy throughout her life, namely sewing, embroidery, quilting, and cooking. She caught the eye of Humberto “Bert” Cruz as early as elementary school. Hope and Bert’s relationship blossomed into a wonderful, 63-year-long marriage. They relocated to California to raise their first daughter and seek further employment.

Esperanza held multiple jobs in shoe sales, before finding a career as a cable inspector at The Raytheon Company. She dutifully worked there for 32 years before making the decision to retire to both pursue her hobbies, and to make sure her children and grandchildren were as well cared for as possible. During her retirement, Hope also volunteered at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where her phenomenal sewing talent was able to be shared with the patients there.

In addition to her parents, Esperanza was predeceased by a brother, Martin Davalos Jr. Surviving in addition to her husband, Humberto Cruz, are her daughter Deanna Meyers and her husband, James, of Goleta; daughter Lena Henson and her husband Bryant, of Santa Barbara; son Rey Cruz; four grandchildren: Rachel Meyers, Michelle Meyers, Kaitlin Cruz, and Brayden Henson; older brother, Joseph Anaya of Fort Stockton; sister Consuelo “Connie” Iribarren of Lancaster, and sister Jo Ann Shinavar of Oxnard; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Esperanza’s Celebration of Life is set to be announced at a later date due to current world events. The family would like to thank VNA Hospice Services, Food From the Heart, and all their friends and family for their support in these difficult times.