CRUZ-GONZALEZ, Eileen

Eileen Cruz-Gonzalez was born November 3rd, 1949 to Richard and Lucille Cruz. She passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on December 31st, 2020 at the age of 71. As a strong and proud cancer survivor, Eileen fought a courageous and resilient battle with ALS over the last 19 months.

Eileen grew up and lived her entire life in Santa Barbara, California. She attended local schools and was a proud graduate of Santa Barbara High School, class of 1968. After graduating, she began working at Crocker Bank and then Wells Fargo. However, her most rewarding and fulfilling job was working at Little Angels Preschool. She was so grateful to work there and cherished the special and loving bonds she developed with the children and their families.

Eileen married Ray Gonzalez on August 15th, 1981 at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara, California. They were married for 38 years, until his passing in May of 2020. Together they had two children, Kristina and Mychal Gonzalez.

Eileen enjoyed spending time in the garden and attending Summer Solstice, Summer Fiestas, and Christmas parades. She also looked forward to family gatherings, going to Las Vegas to visit her nephew and his family, gambling, and bingo games with the ladies. Eileen loved going on Disneyland trips with her daughter Kristina, spending time at home watching Los Angeles Lakers games with her son Mychal, and going on walks with her beloved pet Legend.

Eileen is preceded in death by her husband Ray Gonzalez, and survived by her children Kristina and Mychal Gonzalez, parents Richard and Lucille Cruz, twin sister Arleen Cruz and family, sister Audrey Cruz, and brother Frank Cruz and family.

We would like to thank cousin Gladys Ortiz, cousin Cindy Ornelas, Katy Manriques, and Rachel Lopez for always being there to keep Eileen company and making her feel special, as well as Grandma Lucille for playing games on the IPAD with her.

Mom, we love you and will miss your genuine smile, big heart, and you always being there for us when we needed you. May you Rest in Peace.

Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Santa Barbara, California on January 22nd, 2021 at 10:00 am, followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary.