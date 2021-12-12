CRUZ, Humberto

Humberto Cruz “Bert” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 16th, at the age of 82. He was surrounded by his adoring family in the compassionate care of Serenity House in his long-time home of Santa Barbara, CA.

Bert was born to Ysidoro “Lolo” and Sabina Cruz on July 9th, 1939. The fourth of nine children, he grew up among a loving family in Big Spring, Texas. After school, Bert worked bagging groceries at a Piggly Wiggly, and it was there that he fell into life-long love with Esperanza “Hope” Davalos. Bert would later learn to cook, and subsequently discover his passion for food and sharing it with others, during his time working in the kitchen of Webb Air Force Base. Humberto and Esperanza Cruz married in 1956, and welcomed their first daughter, Deanna, in 1957.

Being offered work on a ranch in 1963, the couple moved to Bakersfield, CA, where they would reside until later being invited to live in Los Angeles, CA by Humberto’s sister. There, he worked at the Statler Hotel as a houseman, until the family moved to Santa Barbara, CA a year later. Bert applied his skills to start his own janitorial company, meanwhile studying to become a machinist in trade school. Humberto was soon hired to work for Raytheon as a machinist, a position he would proudly hold for 27 years, until he retired. He would go on to selflessly volunteer at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as a greeter and transporter for more than 10,000 hours over approximately 5 years. In his off-time, Bert enjoyed hosting pool and holiday parties for his friends and family, as well as golfing, fishing, photography, and travelling with Hope.

In addition to his parents, Humberto was predeceased by his devoted wife, Esperanza; a brother, Fernando Cruz; and sisters Margie Ortiz and Yolanda Ruiz. Surviving are his daughter Deanna Meyers and her husband, James, of Goleta; daughter Lena Henson and her husband Bryant; son Rey Cruz; four grandchildren: Rachel Meyers, Michelle Meyers, Kaitlin Cruz, and Brayden Henson; older sisters Cruz Westerman of Wichita Falls, and Pascuala Vela of Big Spring; younger brother, Heliodoro “Peachi” Cruz, and Ysidoro “Jr” Cruz of Santa Maria; and younger sister Betty Gonzalez of Santa Barbara; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Humberto’s Celebration of Life is set to be announced at a later date due to current world events. The family would like to thank VNA Hospice Services, Food From the Heart, and all their friends and family for their unwavering support in these difficult times.