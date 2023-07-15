Cruz: If IRS whistleblowers are telling the truth, AG Garland likely committed felonies

GOP calls for special prosecutor to investigate Garland

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – If two FBI whistleblowers who’ve come forward are telling the truth, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland may have committed at least two felonies, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said. Sen. Cruz called for a special prosecutor to be appointed to investigate Garland.

“[Attorney General] Merrick Garland may have lied under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee and obstructed justice in the Hunter Biden investigation,” Sen. Cruz said. “There needs to be a special prosecutor appointed to find out if Attorney General Garland has committed multiple felonies.”

The Texas senator told Fox News, “I questioned Merrick Garland in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and he told the Judiciary Committee under oath that the U.S. Attorney investigating Hunter Biden had complete authority to investigate and there was zero political interference. His statement is directly contrary to what the whistleblowers said.

“The House needs to have a hearing. They need to have both whistleblowers under oath. They need to have David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney, under oath. They need to have Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, under oath. Somebody’s lying.”

“And if Merrick Garland is lying,” Sen. Cruz said, he committed two felonies: lying under oath before Congress and obstruction of justice.”

Because Mr. Garland can’t investigate himself, Sen. Cruz argues, he “should be recused from the entire matter” and a special counsel should be appointed “to determine whether or not the Attorney General of the United States has committed multiple felonies.”

This is unlikely to happen given the fact that the Department of Justice would appoint a special prosecutor and that the Biden administration has denied any wrongdoing.

Two FBI whistleblowers have come forward alleging an FBI coverup of alleged crimes committed by Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. They will appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability next week.

One FBI whistleblower, Gary Shapley, and an unnamed colleague, previously testified before the House Ways and Means Committee. They said their years-long investigation into Hunter Biden was hamstrung by Biden-appointed superiors. The committee also published a 200-page transcript of its interview with Mr. Shapley, who said his superiors sought to protect Hunter Biden by blocking search warrants and preventing him from doing his job. After he told Congress what happened, he was removed from the case and said he received retaliatory treatment.

On Wednesday, the Oversight Committee announced it was holding a hearing next week, titled “Hearing with IRS Whistleblowers About the Biden Criminal Investigation.” At the hearing, the American people will hear from IRS whistleblowers “who possess critical information related to the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes.”

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, said, “Since taking the gavel in January, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has made rapid progress in our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality. From the thousands of financial records we’ve obtained, we know the Biden family set up over a 20 shell companies, engaged in intentionally complicated financial transactions with foreign adversaries, and made a concerted effort to hide the payments and avoid scrutiny.”

Rep. Comer also said the whistleblowers’ testimony supported concerns Republican senators and many Americans have raised: a “two-tiered system of justice that seemingly allows the Biden family to operate above the law.”

Sen. Cruz also said he met with Rep. Comer to discuss the whistleblower allegations, adding that while the House is trying to hold the FBI accountable, “Senate Democrats don’t want to know the truth. They’re not interested.”