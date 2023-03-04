CRUZ, Lucille Lopez

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lucille (Lopez) Cruz on February 13, 2023, at Mission Terrace. Lucille was born on September 11, 1928, in Santa Ynez CA, the fourth child of Roman Lopez and Dorothy Grand.

Lucille married Richard R. Cruz on August 15, 1948, at Our Lady of Guadalupe church. They were married for 74 years. They were blessed with four children; Eileen (deceased), Arleen, Audrey, and Frank.

Lucille worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Campbell, a teacher’s aid at McKinley school, and a waitress at the university club. When her first grandchild was born she decided to stay home and take care of him as well as her other grandchildren. She was always involved in her children’s and her grandchildren’s softball, t-ball, and football games. She also attended every parade that her granddaughters were in. She was their biggest cheerleader. She was the greatest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Every chance she got, she was heading to Laughlin with her best friend Esther Galvez. She loved going to the casino, to her niece Gladys Ortiz’s house for girls day, regular bingo parties, and dressing up for what ever the theme was. She loved to dance, listen to her music, especially Engelbert Humperdinck, never missed a Dodger game.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Richard R. Cruz, daughters; Arleen Cruz (Ray), Audrey Cruz, son, Frank Cruz (Hortensia), 5 grandchildren; Eric Holguin (Crystal), Kristina, and Mychal Gonzalez, Adriana De Alba (Sergio) Moses Cruz, 7 great grandchildren; Nohea, Nalani, Keana Holguin, Noah, and Loveah Cruz, Santiago, Sienna De Alba, sister, Louise Latini, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her father, Roman Lopez, mother, Dorothy Grand, siblings; Francis Lopez, Juanita Espinosa, daughter, Eileen Cruz-Gonzalez, son in law, Ray Gonzalez, and her beloved dog, Honey.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stanley McLain and staff, Monique Cordero, and cousin, Debbie Montoya for the help and care they gave our mother. Most of all our sister, Audrey, who helped care for mom as well.

Mom we will miss your smile, your laugh and all your love. Thank you for always being there for us. A memorial celebration is planned for Friday March 10, 2023, at 11:00am at Welch-Ryce Chapel 15 East Sola St Santa Barbara CA, 93101.