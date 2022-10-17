Culinary arts students help feed the hungry

COURTESY PHOTO

Students from high schools in the Santa Maria district are preparing food to fill handmade bowls at the 2022 Santa Maria Empty Bowls.

SANTA MARIA — More than 70 Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District students will help provide healthy food for those facing hunger in the Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara County.

The students, who are studying culinary arts at the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Ag Farm, hail from Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Delta high schools. They will be preparing pork and chicken pozole, which will fill handmade bowls at the 2022 Santa Maria Empty Bowls event planned for Oct. 26 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The effort will benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

— Matt Smolensky