Cultural and Creative Arts Center to reopen in Santa Maria

The Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley will celebrate its reopening at 6 p.m. Friday.

The celebration will take place upstairs at the center’s new location — 201 Main St., Unit M, Santa Maria.

The center is known locally as “Corazón del Pueblo” (“Heart of the Community”). The center will be open to youth, families and local artists to build community, celebrate Latin American heritage, advocate for and provide access to the arts, according to a news release.

While the new center is opening in a small office space in downtown Santa Maria, the center staff hopes to provide additional spaces and programs for the community in the near future.

Currently, the new center will provide space for youth and families to practice painting, literally, visual, fabric, performance arts and more, all supplied by Community Art Supply Closet, which will provide free art supplies for youth, families and local artists to use while at the center. The art supply closet is provided through a local grant from the Fund for Santa Barbara.

In addition, Corazon del Pueblo will continue to provide monthly community art workshops, educational forums and fun events throughout the community. Events include a Dia de Los Muertos event planned for Oct. 30 in partnership with the Santa Maria Bonita School District, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, the Santa Maria Town Center Mall, the Fund for Santa Barbara and other partners.

While the center primarily focuses on latinx culture and art, the center staff welcomes anyone who is interested in creating and learning.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com